Law and order in Uttar Pradesh best state has seen in 15 years: CM Yogi Adityanath

After an uproar in UP Assembly over the Deoria shelter home case, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Monday claimed that the present state of law and order situation is the best the state has seen in the past 15 years. Amid the chaos, a slew of supplementary demands for grants worth Rs 34,833 crore were tabled in the House.

After the session was adjourned for the day, Adityanath said the opposition had deprived the House of a constructive debate because of their “negative attitude”.

“Kanoon vyavastha pichhle 15 varshon mein vartman mein sabse achi hai…” he said.

Responding to the Opposition on the shelter home case, Adityanath said everyone knew who ruled the state and the Centre in 2009, when the organisation running the shelter home was given recognition. He further said that it was his government that had taken action against all such organisations and officers apart from recommending a CBI probe.

Earlier, Leader of Opposition and SP leader Ram Govind Chaudhary demanded that a discussion should take place on the shelter home case. While Chaudhary held up photographs of some politicians felicitating the owner of the shelter home and demanded an inquiry by a Supreme Court judge, his party members stooped into the Well raising slogans against the government and demanding Adityanath’s resignation over the government’s “failure to protect women”.

“The image of Uttar Pradesh has been tainted…there should first be a discussion on this issue,” said Chaudhary as Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit requested SP members to return to their benches.

Amid the sloganeering, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna said, “The government does not want to shield any culprit…it has called for a CBI inquiry, some have even been sent to jail.”

Leader of Opposition Chaudhary got support from BSP and Congress members. As SP members refused to return to their benches, the Speaker adjourned the House for half-an -hour and later extended it till the supplementary demands for grants were placed. However, as the uproar continued, the Speaker later adjourned the House for the day.

