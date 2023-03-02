Lavrov holds talks Jaishankar

EXTERNAL AFFAIRS Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held wide-ranging talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov focusing on the Ukraine conflict, bilateral ties and issues relating to the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting.

The Russian Foreign Minister landed in Delhi Tuesday night to attend a two-day meeting of the G20 foreign ministers that is taking place amid Russia’s escalating confrontation with the Western powers over the Ukraine conflict.

“A wide ranging discussion with FM Sergey Lavrov of Russia on #G20FMM sidelines. Exchanged views on our bilateral cooperation and G20 issues,” Jaishankar tweeted. It is learnt that the Ukraine conflict figured in the talks.

A Russian readout said the two ministers resolved to enhance coordination on the international stage and in multilateral forums including at the UN, G20, Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa.

“They confirmed their compliance with the establishment of a polycentric world order based on fair and democratic principles and the rule of law,” it said.

“The sides exchanged views in a confidential spirit on topical issues of the Russian-Indian relations, reaffirmed their focus on further strengthening the special and privileged strategic partnership in all areas.”

“The mutual intent to increase coordination in the international arena and multilateral formats, primarily the UN, as well as the SCO, BRICS and the G20, was emphasized,” it said.