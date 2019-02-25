Launching KISAN, PM Modi says states that oppose will face farmers’ curse

DESCRIBING THE Congress, SP and BSP as “maha-milawati (highly adulterated)” and accusing them of “cheating farmers” for political gains, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday launched the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna (PM-KISAN) with the promise of including those who have been left out of the scheme soon.

Speaking on the second day of the BJP Kisan Morcha national convention in Gorakhpur, the base of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Modi also accused non-BJP state governments of “not supporting” the scheme and warned them of the “curse of farmers”.

Announced during the Budget, Rs 6,000 per year will be given in three installments to small and marginal farmers holding cultivable land up to two hectares under the PM-KISAN scheme.

The Prime Minister said the first installment of Rs 2,000 each was directly transferred into the bank accounts of more than 1 crore farmers. “The whole amount is being given by the central government. The state governments have to do nothing but just make a list of all the deserving farmers with full honesty, and send the list to us,” said Modi.

He claimed that around 12 crore farmers would benefit from the scheme and an amount of Rs 75,000 crore would be given under this scheme every year.

”I would like to thank the governments of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand and some other states that they gave priority to this. But there are also some state governments, which are yet to wake up. They think that they will do politics on this. I want to warn these governments that if you won’t give the list on time, the curse of these farmers would destroy your politics,” he said.

Modi also interacted with a select group of farmers through video-conferencing at the event. Stepping up his attack on the Opposition, he said they were trying to mislead people on the scheme. “Do not be misled by anyone about this scheme. Those who oppose us, the maha-milawati people, heard about this scheme. You must have heard in Parliament that some people lost the colour of their face when they heard about the scheme. They thought the farmers have started chanting, ‘Modi Modi’. Now they have started spreading lies and fear… This is your money by right and no one can take it back,” he said.

Modi also alleged that in 2008, farm loans totalled Rs 6 lakh crore but the then UPA government waived loans of Rs 52,000 crore and that the list mostly included “their own people”.

”Yeh saare maha-milawati log aise hi hain. Congress ho, SP ho, BSP ho, inke saare chele-chapate hon. Woh kya karte hain, bas 10 saal me ek baar unko kisan yaad aata hai (These Congress people, all the highly adulterated people are like that. Be it the Congress, SP, BSP or their associates, they only remember farmers once in 10 years),” he said.

”Then they start getting the fever of waiving loans. They have learnt the gimmick of giving lollipops and getting votes by cheating farmers,” he said.

Later, the Prime Minister visited Prayagraj where he took a dip at the Kumbh Mela and washed the feet of sanitation workers while attending the “Swachh Kumbh Swachh Aabhaar” awards function.

Acknowledging the efforts made by sanitation workers to keep the Kumbh grounds clean, he said: “They work from morning to evening but never claim credit or limelight. We hear about their commendable work back in Delhi.”