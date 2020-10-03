Launched digitally in Punjab, construction of 750 rural stadiums

The initiative is part of the Smart Village Campaign launched in 2019. (Representational)

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Friday digitally launched the construction of 750 rural stadiums and playgrounds, flagged off a fleet of ambulances and also oversaw the signing of an MoU for conferring ownership rights on slum dwellers.

The 750 stadiums, being built at a cost of Rs105 crore in rural areas under the state government’s rural transformation strategy and ‘Tandarust Punjab Mission, will help youths channelize their energy in a constructive manner, the CM said.

The government has set a target of minimum five stadiums per block to be completed in 2020-21, he said, adding that the new village stadiums should be named after eminent sportspersons “so as to inspire youths to excel in sports at national and international levels”.

Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi said the stadiums would help strengthen the state’s sports infrastructure.

The initiative is part of the Smart Village Campaign launched in 2019, under which 19,132 projects with a total cost of Rs 835 crore were taken up in its Phase-I stage for 2019-20.

The projects under the campaign include renovation of ponds, street lights, parks, gymnasiums, community halls, drinking water supply, model Anganwadi centers, smart schools and solid waste management systems are the integral part of the campaign.

The CM said to commemorate the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Sikhism’s founder Guru Nanak Dev, as many as 72 lakh saplings were planted across the state since last year, thereby increasing the overall green cover of the state.

He said the second phase of the campaign has been launched at a total outlay of Rs 2500 crore for 2020-22, under which a total of 48910 works have been taken up.

While digitally flagging off four ambulances each for Ludhiana, Patiala and Jalandhar, he thanked a leading media group for donating the vehicles, which, he said, would augment the health infrastructure of the state, especially amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, an MoU was inked digitally between the state Local Government Department and the Centre for Policy Research (CPR), Odisha to help push the implementation of the Punjab Slum Dwellers Proprietary Act, framed in April, 2020. The MoU was signed by the Principal Secretary (Local Government) Ajoy Kumar Sinha and CPR president Yamini Aiyyer.

The CM said it would help bestow ownership rights on the people belonging to the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) on the land they live. It will also ensure various amenities, such as sewerage, clean drinking water, electricity, drainage and road connectivity, to 14 lakh slum dwellers of the urban areas in the state.

