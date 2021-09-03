Lathicharge: NHRC seeks report, HC to hear plea today

September 3, 2021 2:08:42 am
Days after former Karnal sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Ayush Sinha, a 2018 batch IAS officer, was caught on camera instructing policemen to “break heads” of farmers who breached a security cordon during a protest, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought a report from the Karnal DC and SP on the same within four weeks.
The action has been taken on a complaint filed by Congress.
Meanwhile, the Punjab and Haryana High Court will on Friday take up for hearing a writ petition, moved by a group of five Karnal residents, seeking a judicial probe headed by a retired high court judge into the police lathicharge on the protesting farmers in the district on August 28.
Sinha was transferred earlier this week.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-