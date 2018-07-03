Rajinikanth’s wife pulled up by Supreme Court for defying order on payment of dues

The amount was taken to make “Kochadaiiyaan”, directed by Rajinikanth’s daughter Soundrya The amount was taken to make “Kochadaiiyaan”, directed by Rajinikanth’s daughter Soundrya

The Supreme Court on Tuesday pulled up Rajinikanth’s wife Latha Rajinikanth for defying its order to pay an outstanding amount of Rs 6.2 crore to Ad Bureau within 12 weeks.

Latha, who is director of the Mediaone Global Entertainment Ltd., had taken Rs 14.90 crore loan from Bengaluru-based Ad-Bureau Advertising to finish post-production work of 2014 Rajinikanth-Deepika Padukone starrer film “Kochadaiiyaan.

The Supreme Court bench of Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice R Banumathi while hearing the plea said, “We do not like people playing around with court’s order. The long and short of it is that you (Latha) have not paid and the law will take its own course. We will pass the order.”

The court, posting the matter for further hearing on July 10, said, “We had kept the matter pending (on February 20) because you had said that you will pay the amount.” The court back in February had said, “Special leave petition is kept pending for three months. Within the aforesaid period of three months if the company – Mediaone Global Entertainment Ltd – does not pay the balance dues, the respondent-accused (Latha Rajanikanth) has undertaken before the court to pay the amount due.”

The plea was filed by the advertising company after the Karnataka High Court quashed the proceedings against Latha Rajinikanth. The amount was taken to make “Kochadaiiyaan”, directed by Rajinikanth’s daughter Soundrya starring Deepika Padukone and Rajini in lead roles. The film was made using the photorealistic performance capture technology.n However the film failed to create an impact on the audience.

