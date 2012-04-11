Youth alleges threats to withdraw complaint against Kejriwal

A youth who filed a complaint against key Team Anna member Arvind Kejriwal for making alleged derogatory remarks against parliamentarians today told a court here that he was receiving threats to withdraw his complaint.

Vibhor Anand,who had moved the court seeking directions to the Delhi Police to file an FIR against Kejriwal for his alleged derogatory remarks,told Metropolitan Magistrate Purshotam Pathak that he was picked up from Dwarka by some men on March 26 asking him to withdraw the complaint.

He alleged he was picked up after he dismissed the earlier threat calls.

The court,however,refused to pass any order regarding this and asked his counsel V K Anand to approach the police.

Meanwhile,the Delhi Police also apprised the court that it has forwarded the complaint against Kejriwal to Ghaziabad Police for necessary action.

“From the gist of the complaint place of occurrence was found Ghaziabad. Facts were discussed with senior officers and the original complaint was sent to the police station

concerned in Ghaziabad for further necessary action.

“Complainant may kindly be directed to approach the police station of Ghaziabad for the action taken report on his complaint,” the police said in its Action Taken Report.

On the last hearing,the court had directed the agency to inform it as to what action it has taken on the complaint against Kejriwal.

In his speech in an election campaign rally in Ghaziabad last month,Kejriwal had allegedly called MPs “rapists,murderers and looters”,evoking sharp reactions from

politicians.

