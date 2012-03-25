Without political support mining mafia can’t function: Hegde

Former Karnataka Lokayukta Justice Santosh Hegde today said mafia involved in illegal mining cannot function without the support of political parties.

Addressing people who gathered at Jantar Mantar for Anna Hazare’s one-day fast for a strong whistleblower protection law,Hegde said he had received information regarding mafia involved in illegal mining from across the country and who were helping them.

“While investigating the Karnataka mining scam,I received information on mafia from across the country and who help them. Without political support,they cannot function,” he said.

He also sought to dispel notions that he was distancing himself from Team Anna,saying he was with Anna and will remain with him in the fight against corruption.

“I think I am the only retired Supreme Court judge who is present here at the age of 72 years,” he said adding he had to skip certain meetings of Team Anna due to his prior engagements.

