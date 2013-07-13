UP industrialist unleashes dogs on senior customs officer during raid

A senior excise officer was seriously injured after dogs attacked him during a raid at the residence of an industrialist here,police said today.

The incident occurred on July 10,when S Pandey,a senior official of central excise and custom department,along with his team came to carry out raids at the factory premises and residence of industrialist Vaibhav Goel.

According to the police,Goel allegedly unleashed dogs at the customs team when they came to raid at his residence.

Police has registered a case against Goel on complaint of central excise and custom department deputy director Atul Singh,under Sections 289 (Negligent conduct with respect to animal),353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty),333 (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 326 of the Indian Penal Code.

