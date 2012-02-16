UP: BJP hits out at Mulayam for flip-flop on supporting Cong

BJP today hit out at Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav for his flip-flop on

supporting the Congress,saying it shows fear of losing the polls in Uttar Pradesh and challenged the ruling party to refuse support of SP and BSP to the UPA government.

“Does Mulayam Singh Yadav’s statement- which he changed later- about supporting the Congress mean that there are apprehensions and fear of losing the Uttar Pradesh elections in both these parties?” BJP Chief spokesperson Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

He alleged there is nothing new in what Yadav has said as it is known that SP and BSP have given their letters of support for the UPA government to the President of India.

“There is affection for each other in Delhi and conflict in Lucknow,” Prasad said.

Drawing the Congress into this debate,the BJP General Secretary said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should show courage and intervene in the matter.

“Rahul Gandhi has said there will be no tie-up of the Congress with any other party. Digvijay Singh has also said it but nobody takes cognizance of what he says. We have only one request to Rahul- if you have the guts and the courage,please tell Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to convey to the President to return the letters of support of SP and BSP,” he said.

The BJP further maintained that it does not see much significance in these comments made by Yadav and Gandhi.

“The people of Uttar Pradesh are aware and can see through this,” Prasad said.

BJP also criticised Rahul Gandhi for rubbishing the manifesto of other parties.

