Think,eat,save reduce your foodprint as India celebrates World Environment Day

A variety of events will be held on Wednesday to mark World Environment Day. The theme for this year’s World Environment Day celebrations is “Think,Eat,Save Reduce Your Foodprint”.

Environment Minister Jayanthi Natarajan will preside over a function organised here tomorrow to mark the occasion. According to the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO),every year 1.3 billion tonnes of food is wasted,which is equivalent to the same amount produced in sub-Saharan Africa.

At the same time,one in every 7 people in the world go to bed hungry and more than 20,000 children under the age of 5 die daily from hunger,according to FAO. WWF-India,a nature Conservation Organisation,said it will launch a new campaign calling for a greater investment for renewable energy.

The campaign under the slogan ‘Seize Your Power’ seeks better policies,increased investments and greater public awareness towards renewable energy.

“This year long global initiative will look at the crucial need to reduce dependence on fossil fuel based power production,and urge governments,investors and organisations to make the right investment decisions that look at the real risks,costs and benefits of renewable energy vis-a vis fossil fuels,” it says.

