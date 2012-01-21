Telangana issue: JAC to decide about agitation today

The Telangana political Joint Action Committee (JAC) would meet today to finalise its future course of action about the resumption of separate statehood agitation.

JAC leaders,including TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao,who held a meeting yesterday,decided to continue their talks today.

The TRS president had earlier threatened to intensify the agitation from mid-January.

During September and October last year,the pro-Telangana employees of Andhra Pradesh government struck work for about 40 days in support of various demands,including separate Telangana.

Talking to reporters after the meeting,JAC convener M Kodandaram demanded that the police cases filed against students during the separate statehood agitation be withdrawn immediately.

