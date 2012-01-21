Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • Telangana issue: JAC to decide about agitation today

Telangana issue: JAC to decide about agitation today

Committee would decide future course of action about resumption of separate statehood agitation.

Written by Agencies | Hyderabad | Published: January 21, 2012 12:30:55 pm
Related News

The Telangana political Joint Action Committee (JAC) would meet today to finalise its future course of action about the resumption of separate statehood agitation.

JAC leaders,including TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao,who held a meeting yesterday,decided to continue their talks today.

The TRS president had earlier threatened to intensify the agitation from mid-January.

During September and October last year,the pro-Telangana employees of Andhra Pradesh government struck work for about 40 days in support of various demands,including separate Telangana.

Talking to reporters after the meeting,JAC convener M Kodandaram demanded that the police cases filed against students during the separate statehood agitation be withdrawn immediately.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now