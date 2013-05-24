Sri Lanka releases 26 Indian fishermen who were earlier arrested by Sri Lankan navy

Twenty-six Indian fishermen,who were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on April 5 while fishing off Kodiakarai coast,returned here this morning after their release,fisheries department officials said.

The fishermen were lodged in a prison in the island nation after their arrest and their remand was extended four times by a court in that country.

On May 20,the Lankan court ordered their release. However,the fishermen had to stay back in Sri Lanka till May 22 due to rough seas. Subsequently,all of them were handed over to the Indian Coast Guard last night.

The boats of the fishermen were also returned to them,officials said.

