Thursday, June 14, 2018
SP leader sent to jail in 21-year-old case

Written by PTI | Meerut | Published: June 11, 2013 2:48:14 pm
A local Samajwadi Party leader has been arrested on the orders of a local court in a 21-year-old case of destroying public properties here,police said today.

He was yesterday arrested from a private hospital where he was admitted.

A case was registered against Mukesh Siddharth,a Samajwadi Party leader,on January 11,1992 for allegedly blocking roads and destroying public properties in Kotwali,said district police.

The case was heard by a local court on January 25,1992. Later the case came up for hearing on August 30,2012. A warrant was then issued against Siddharth.

The accused leader,fearing arrest,got himself admitted at a private hospital.

Following which a fresh warrant was issued by police on November 20,2012,against Siddharth.

The case will now come up for hearing on June 21.

A case will be filed against the private hospital if the accused is found guilty,said Assistant Superintendent Police,Deepak Kumar.

