Thursday, June 14, 2018
SHO suspended for using ‘foul language’ against Akhilesh,Mulayam

Police official was caught on camera allegedly using foul language against CM and SP chief.

Written by Press Trust Of India | Aligarh | Published: April 22, 2013 12:54:54 am
A police official was suspended after being caught on camera allegedly using foul language against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and SP chief Mulayam Singh Yadav,police said today.

The matter came to light when Senior Superintendent of Police Amit Pathak was yesterday shown a video clip in which the station house officer of Gonda police station Anil Kumar Tyagi allegedly made the foul comments,they said here.

In the video,Tyagi was found asking for a bribe of Rs 2 lakh in connection with the release of an arrested person from the head of Darbur village Sonia Singh,who recorded the whole incident in camera,they said.

When Singh tried to sought the help of a local Samajwadi Party MLA in this matter the SHO lost his cool and allegedly used foul language against the MLA and the Chief Minister,they said.

The SSP immediately ordered the suspension of the inspector,they said.

