Monday, June 18, 2018
Security tightened for Mathura,Vrindavan temples

All busy areas in Mathura,Vrindavan,Govardhan and Barsana are under surveillance.

Written by PTI | Mathura | Published: July 8, 2013 3:04:46 pm
Security of temples in the holy towns of Mathura and Vrindavan has been beefed up following blasts at Mahabodhi Temple in Bodh Gaya in Bihar,a senior government official said today.

“As soon as we received the red alert from the state headquarters after the blasts in Bihar,all officials involved in the security of the temples were told that there should be no lapses and that any suspicious person or activities should be reported to senior officials,” Arun Kumar,Additional District Magistrate (Law and Order),Mathura,said.

“All busy areas in Mathura,Vrindavan,Govardhan and Barsana are under surveillance,” he said. Nine low-intensity serial blasts rocked the world renowned pilgrimage town of Bodh Gaya and Mahabodhi Temple complex yesterday morning,leaving two monks injured.

