Rebels to be thrown out of party,says Lalu

Reacting strongly to outbursts of his brother-in-law Sadhu Yadav on seat sharing with LJP,RJD supremo Lalu Prasad virtually declared his expulsion from the party on Tuesday.

“Whoever revolts in my party and shows disrespect to the party’s decision will be removed from the party. You may treat such people as out of the party,” Prasad said when asked to comment on remarks of the party MP that the RJD chief has “knelt down” before LJP in seat sharing.

Interestingly,while Prasad was announcing the seat sharing arrangements,Sadhu Yadav held a parallel press conference,where he announced to contest from two Lok Sabha seats that have been allotted to LJP.

Reacting to the announcement,Prasad said,”I do not know who will fight from where. Where is the ban on anybody to contest. There are a number of candidates and a number of parties as well.”

Rubbishing Yadav’s s allegation that LJP has taken money to field noted film maker Prakash Jha from West Champaran,the RJD chief said “these are misleading talks. Prakash Jha is not a man to offer money for getting a ticket.”

To a question how will he manage the country when he is unable to control his family members,Lalu Prasad said “my first priority is to handle the country. You don’t bother.”

Sitting next to Prasad,LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan also rejected Yadav’s allegations saying,”my son Chirag is on his own merit in the cine world and not on anyone’s mercy. Chirag is working in three films and Jha is neither the producer nor director of any of these.”

Asked about the impact of rebel candidates in both parties,Paswan said,”whoever rebels in either of the party will be chucked out.”

Sadhu Yadav,who is MP from Gopalganj constituency,is unlikely to get RJD ticket this time as his constituency has now become a reserved seat from where he cannot contest and hence is seeking a new seat.

