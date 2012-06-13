Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • PM should be assertive for collective integrity of cabinet: Kiran Bedi

PM should be assertive for collective integrity of cabinet: Kiran Bedi

She says he has not been assertive enough if he is conscious about personal integrity.

Written by Agencies | New Delhi | Published: June 13, 2012 9:25:12 pm
Related News

Team Anna Hazare member Kiran bedi today said Prime Minister Manmohan Singh should be assertive for collective integrity of the cabinet as personal integrity as it is not enough to be honest personally.

“He has not been assertive enough if he is conscious about personal integrity. He should be equally assertive for collective integrity”,Bedi said,adding “in parliamentary form of democracy,the Prime Minister is first among the equals”.

Bedi said,”We are giving 14 evidences that there has been moral turpitude and that it needs to be investigated. They are saying ok. How can you say ok without an inquiry”,she told reporters here.

Bedi said the Prime Minister cannot remain a mute spectator to alleged corruption or wrong doings like ‘Dhritarashtra’ in Mahabharata.

Replying to a query,the team Anna member said she expects the next President of India to be an honest,wise and non-partisan person to whom the country can look up to.

Asked how the Team Anna saw the candidature of Pranab Mukherjee for President,Bedi said the team is not separating Mukherjee from the list of other cabinet ministers against whom it has levelled charges.

She,however,said later that issue (candidature of Mukherjee) is not official yet.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now