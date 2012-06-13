PM should be assertive for collective integrity of cabinet: Kiran Bedi

Team Anna Hazare member Kiran bedi today said Prime Minister Manmohan Singh should be assertive for collective integrity of the cabinet as personal integrity as it is not enough to be honest personally.

“He has not been assertive enough if he is conscious about personal integrity. He should be equally assertive for collective integrity”,Bedi said,adding “in parliamentary form of democracy,the Prime Minister is first among the equals”.

Bedi said,”We are giving 14 evidences that there has been moral turpitude and that it needs to be investigated. They are saying ok. How can you say ok without an inquiry”,she told reporters here.

Bedi said the Prime Minister cannot remain a mute spectator to alleged corruption or wrong doings like ‘Dhritarashtra’ in Mahabharata.

Replying to a query,the team Anna member said she expects the next President of India to be an honest,wise and non-partisan person to whom the country can look up to.

Asked how the Team Anna saw the candidature of Pranab Mukherjee for President,Bedi said the team is not separating Mukherjee from the list of other cabinet ministers against whom it has levelled charges.

She,however,said later that issue (candidature of Mukherjee) is not official yet.

