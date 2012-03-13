Parade Ground to host new U’khand CM swearing-in

The swearing-in ceremony of Congress MP Vijay Bahuguna as the new chief minister of Uttarakhand will be held on Tuesday at the Parade Ground.

The swearing-in ceremony will be at 5 pm at Parade Ground today. We anticipate that there is going to be a big crowd when the ceremony takes place. So we have chosen the Parade Ground as the main venue for the purpose, state Chief Secretary Subhash Kumar said.

The Parade Ground in Dehra Dun is being decked up for the ceremony. Tents and chairs were being put up in the ground,where security measures have been stepped up,officials said.

They said the ceremony can be shifted to some indoor venue in case of inclement weather.

In the 70-member House,the Congress emerged as the single largest party with 32 MLAs – four short of majority — but managed to get the support of three MLAs of BSP,three Independents and one MLA from Uttarakhand Kranti Dal (P).

The first oath-taking ceremony of the interim BJP government was held at the Parade Ground on November 9,2000.

After that all the swearing-in ceremonies have been held in different venues such as Pavilion Ground and ONGC Auditorium.

