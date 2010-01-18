No need of Amar,Kalyan to strengthen BJP: Rajnath

Former BJP President Rajnath Singh on Tuesday brushed aside any possibility of inviting estranged Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh or former Uttar Pardesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh to join the party and said he himself will devote more time to regain BJP’s support base in the state.

Singh,who in December stepped down as the BJP chief,said his party does not need Amar Singh or Kalyan Singh,who floated Jan Kranti Party early this month,to carve out a niche for the BJP in the state.

The former BJP President also criticised the Centre on the price rise issue.

