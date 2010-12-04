Navy nabs 19 foreigners with dhow off Lakshadweep islands

An Indian warship on anti-piracy patrols in the Arabian Sea has apprehended 19 foreign nationals on board a dhow sailing suspiciously off the Bitra Island in the Lakshadweep Islands chain.

INS Rajput,a Destroyer,was on patrol in the Exclusive Economic Zone west of Bitra when it spotted the dhow sailing suspiciously.

“At around 1400 hours yesterday,INS Rajput was on anti-piracy combing operations in the Eastern Arabian sea and it apprehended a suspicious dhow in the Exclusive Economic Zone west of Bitra Island in the Lakshadweep Islands,” a Navy spokesperson said here today.

“The dhow,with 19 foreigners on board,is being escorted to Kavaratti in the Lakshadweep Islands to be handed over to the police,” he added.

The successful operation comes just four days after India deployed a multi-ship force in the Arabian Sea,which has been witnessing a spurt in piracy in the recent weeks,to ward off the sea brigands operating there.

A merchant vessel BBC Orinoco had come under attack about 450 nautical miles off the Mumbai coast on November 11 this year and the Navy had provided assistance to sanitise the cargo ship.

The decision to deploy the warships in anti-piracy patrol was taken as movement of pirate vessels were reported in the eastern part of Arabian Sea between November 24 and 29 about 350 to 700 nautical miles of India’s west coast.

The Navy,he said,had also received reports about Merchant Tanker Polar,a Panama-flagged vessel,hijacked on October 30 this year,being in the area and acting as a possible mother ship.

The Indian naval force consists of ships,armed helicopters,marine commandos team and maritime patrol aircraft.

“The Navy is continuing to deploy additional ships and aircraft to carry out anti-piracy sanitisation in the area west of Lakshadweep Islands,” the spokesperson said.

Through its sustained presence in the Gulf of Aden since October 2008 and swift action in other hot spots of piracy in the Arabian Sea,the Navy has ensured reduction in incidents of piracy in the region,he said

“The Indian Navy remains committed to safety of Sea lanes of Communication. Notwithstanding the presence of the Indian Navy and the navies of other nations,observance of recommended defensive measures against piracy remain critical to ensure safety of ships and their crew,” he added.

