Narendra Modi and I share the same dream,don’t want him to be PM: Shashi Tharoor

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has taken a dig at Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi over the latter denying nurturing ambitions of becoming the Prime Minister. The Union Minister took to twitter to mock the recent statement of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) poll panel chief.

Tharoor posted a tweet saying,”An Indore journalist asked me abt NaMo’s comment that he has no dream of becoming PrimeMinister. Me: I don’t dream of him becomingPM either!”

The Lok Sabha MP from Kerala was asked to comment on the BJP stalwart’s statement that he does not dream of occupying the top post and would respect the people’s mandate for serving Gujarat till 2017.

Modi,in an apparent attempt to put pressure on the party leadership,had said on Thursday that he did not dream of occupying the top post and would serve the people of the state till 2017.

“I never see such dreams (of becoming prime minister),nor am I going to see such dreams. People of Gujarat have given me the mandate to serve them till 2017 and I have to do this with full strength,” Modi was quoted as saying at a Teachers’ Day function in Gandhinagar which was also attended by Governor Kamla Beniwal. He was responding to a student’s question on whether he would come and interact with them next year,if he becomes the prime minister.

“Those who dream of becoming something end up destroying themselves. One should not dream of becoming something,but one should dream of doing something,” said Modi,according to a PTI report. His statement was being seen as a veiled dig at L K Advani,the BJP’s prime ministerial candidate in 2009,who is reported to be opposing any move to announce Modi as the PM candidate before assembly elections later this year.

(With PTI inputs)

An Indore journalist asked me abt NaMo's comment that he has no dream of becoming PrimeMinister. Me: I don't dream of him becomingPM either! — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 6,2013

