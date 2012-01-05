Mumbai civic polls: Cong-NCP yet to agree on seat-sharing

Congress and NCP continued the seat-sharing talks for Mumbai municipal corporation polls,but they failed to reach an agreement. The talks,held at Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan’s official residence,will continue tomorrow.

State Congress chief Manikrao Thakre said that talks for Mumbai were in the final stage. “The final decision will be taken in a day or two.”

NCP is seeking more than 65 seats,which,Congress feels,is impractical. According to NCP,Congress had agreed to cede 65 seats in 2007,before the talks broke down that time.

“Now the situation is different because NCP has a member of Lok Sabha from Mumbai,” NCP sources said.

Meanwhile,the two parties will also form tie-ups for polls at Nagpur,Thane,Nashik,Amravati,Ulhasnagar and Akola.

Thakre said the local leaders and ministers-in-charge will finalise seat-sharing pacts in these six corporations.

According to him,NCP was not ready for tie-up in Pimpri-Chinchwad while Congress was not keen on the alliance in Solapur. “In Pune,workers of both parties do not want alliance,” he said.

At the talks today,Mumbai Congress chief Kripashankar Singh,Industries Minister Narayan Rane,Forest Minister Patangrao Kadam,Textile Minister Mohammed Arif Naseem Khan,Women and Child Welfare Minister Varsha Gaikwad and Cooperation minister Harshavardhan Patil represented Congress.

While Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar,Rural Development Minister Jayant Patil,PWD minister Chhagan Bhujbal,Minister of State for Housing Sachin Ahir and state NCP president Madhukar Pichad represented NCP.

Union Agriculture Minister and NCP president Sharad Pawar today met NCP ministers at the residence of Water Resources Minister Sunil Tatkare,to discuss the preparations for the civic elections due in February.

Meanwhile,state NCP president Madhukar Pichad said alliance talks with the Congress would be finalised in two-three days.

“We might have alliance in some wards of Pune,” he said.

