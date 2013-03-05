Missing 7-year-old girl’s body found in well

The body of a minor girl,missing for the last ten days,was found in a well here,police said today.

The seven-year-old girl,living with her family at a farm here was found yesterday in a well at an agricultural field,belonging to Bhausaheb Pawar,in Satpur locality of the city,police said.

The girl had been missing since February 23 and her father had earlier lodged a complaint with Satpur police in this regard.

The body was fished out from the well and was identified by the deceased’s father.

Police have not ruled out foul play in the case saying they were probing the cause of the girl’s death even as the body has been sent for postmortem.

