Mayawati,Mulayam back Sonia Gandhi in Robert Vadra land deal case

Fissures in the opposition over the issue of Robert Vadra’s alleged dubious land deals surfaced today with the SP and the BSP wondering as to how Congress President Sonia Gandhi could be held responsible for the alleged wrongdoings of her son-in-law. “I would like to say if Sonia Gandhi is held responsible for it,our party does not agree with it. If someone does something wrong,his or her relations should not be punished.

BJP takes on govt over Vadra land deals,terms it ‘serious case of fraud’

On the allegations against Robert Vadra,how can Sonia Gandhi be held responsible,” BSP chief Mayawati told reporters here. She was asked to comment on the Vadra issue over which both the Houses of Parliament saw repeated adjournments with the BJP turning aggressive. SP leader Naresh Aggarwal said the BJP was “politicising” the issue which was a state matter and should be handled at that level only.

Related: ‘Vadra pocketed premium on colony license’

“I don’t agree with the BJP’s slogan of ‘sarkari damaad’. We are not in agreement with the politicisation of the issue and dragging Sonia Gandhi in to the issue. I do not see how she can be held responsible for the whole issue,” he said when asked if the BJP was justified in dragging the UPA chairperson in the issue.

Not making charges against Robert Vadra in personal capacity: Ashok Khemka

Vadra is in the eye of the storm over alleged controversial land deals in Haryana and BJP has decided to step up the ante on the issue in Parliament.

Related: Vadra forged papers,claims Khemka

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App