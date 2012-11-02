Manpreet Singh Badal not averse to alliance with Congress

Peoples Party of Punjab (PPP) President Manpreet Singh Badal today proposed an alliance with Congress for a “stronger opposition” against the ruling SAD-BJP combine.

His party members,including 22 district chiefs,were unanimously in favour of an alliance with the Congress in the interest of Punjab,he said.

Badal,however,maintained that the proposal would be tabled before Sanjha Morcha,which comprises PPP,Left parties and SAD (L).

“Only after a consensus is reached within the Sanjha Morcha,a united opposition will be formed,” he said.

He claimed that it would cost the SAD-BJP combine dear in the polls.

He also rubbished allegations of dictatorial functioning and misappropriation of funds levelled against him by party media in-charge Arunjot Sodhi.

Terming the allegations as “wild rants of an employee”,Badal said Sodhi had been asked to leave office a fortnight ago.

