Killer heat hits north India,claims 8 lives in Punjab,Haryana

Streets wore a deserted look as a scorching sun sent day temperatures well above the normal levels in large parts of the country,leading to death of eight persons in Punjab and Haryana from the severe heat.

Eight persons — six in Punjab and two in Haryana — lost their lives during past three days due to the extreme weather sweeping the region.

While the minimum temperature stood at 30.5 degrees,the maximum and minimum humidity levels were registered 46 and 21 per cent respectively.

Hisar was the hottest place in the Punjab and Haryana region with a maximum of 46 degrees Celsius,while Ludhiana in Punjab recorded the highest temperature at 44.6 degrees.

Temperature in capital Delhi settled at 43.5 degrees Celsius,three degrees above normal,against yesterday’s 45 degrees Celsius.

The extreme climate has brought down water levels in most rivers of Punjab including Beas,Ravi and Sutlej. Water level in Bhakhra and Pong Dams has declined by as much as 10 feet.

Rajasthan also continued to reel under intense heat wave and Churu was the hottest place in the state with a maximum of 45.3 degrees Celsius.

Sriganganagar registered a high of 44.4 degrees Celsius,followed by Jaipur 43.4,Bikaner 42.8 and Barmer 41.4 degrees Celsius,the Met department said.

In Uttar Pradesh,unscheduled power cuts added to the summer woes,even though the mercury came down at various places.

Etawah was the hottest place in the state with a maximum of 46.9 degrees Celsius.

Temperature settled above normal in Jhansi,Agra and Meerut divisions,but declined in Allahabad,Lucknow,Bareilly,Varanasi and Faizabad divisions.

Mercury in Maharashtra’s Nagpur maintained a declining trend and it settled at a maximum of 44.9 degrees Celsius against yesterday’s 46.3 degrees Celsius.

It,however,hovered around the 40-degree mark in most parts of Vidarbha region.

Western Odisha also remained in the grip of severe heat,where Jhasuguda recorded the highest temperature of 46.7 degrees,followed by Talcher 46.2,Hirakud 46.1 and Bolangir 46 degrees Celsius.

In Madhya Pradesh,Khajuraho and Nawagao remained the hottest places with a maximum temperature of 47 degrees Celsius.

