J&K Assembly to summon V K Singh on payoff charge

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Speaker Mubarak Gul informed the House on Wednesday that he would summon former Army Chief Gen V K Singh and ask him to explain his allegations about payoffs to mainstream politicians in the state.

The decision comes two days after the J&K Assembly passed a unanimous resolution asking the Centre to conduct a time-bound and transparent probe into Singhs allegations that the Army has been paying J&K politicians since 1947.

I will summon him very soon, said Gul amid uproar in the Assembly on the last day of the session,as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stormed the well of the House and asked the Speaker to set a time-frame for summoning Singh . The Speaker refused to spell out a time-frame,saying that proper procedure would be followed.

Earlier,Gul had said he would write to Singh and ask him to explain his allegations. The former Army Chief should be given a chance to explain his position, he said.

But the ruling National Conference (NC) and opposition PDP demanded that Singh be summoned. As the PDP members and independent MLA Engineer Rashid disrupted the proceedings,Gul adjourned the House for ten minutes.

When the House met again,Gul informed the members that he would seek a written statement from Singh before initiating any action on a breach of privilege motion. But PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti maintained that instead of writing to him,the Speaker should summon him.

With the PDP members sticking to their demand for summoning Singh,the House was adjourned again. When the House re-assembled,as PDP members rushed to the well,Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mir Saifullah also supported their demand and said Singh should be summoned.

The Speaker later announced that he would summon the former Army Chief and,if the demand arises,a special session of the House would be called.

Opposing the decision,the BJP and National Panters Party members urged the Speaker not to change his earlier ruling. As pandemonium continued,the Speaker adjourned the House sine die.

Addressing a press conference later,PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said the former Army chief should be summoned within a month. He is now a civilian and can be summoned as he has levelled serious allegations against J&K politicians, she said.

On September 20,The Indian Express had reported on the Army inquiry that found alleged irregularities by the Technical Services Division of the Army  from an attempt to destabilise the J&K government to illegal operations.

The NC had moved a privilege motion against Singh at the start of the session. We have been belittled in the eyes of the people. Fingers are being pointed at us, he said. Whether we have taken the money or not,it has given a weapon to our opponents to humiliate us before the people, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had told the House.

