Is Modi fasting to atone for 2002 riots? Cong

Congress had a dig at Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi over his ‘Sadbhavna’ mission fast at Godhra,wondering whether it was for expiating for the 2002 communal discord in the state.

Modi should better clarify for which reason he had undertaken the fast at Godhra? What he is expiating for?

Is he expiating for carnage in Godhra or for the fact that the functioning of the legal system came under a cloud under his regime and more than 100 cases were transferred outside Gujarat? If he maintains ambiguity,the whole nation will see it as a political drama, party spokesman Abhishek Singhvi said.

He said the Congress felt Modi is undertaking the fast to mislead the people and get over the taint of the 2002 riots.

We do not expect any clarification will come from Modi as his objective is to spread ambiguity and speak in forked tongue to get political mileage. There is no sincerity behind the fast.

Meanwhile,Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot called his fast a gimmick which was sans sanctity.

Satya (truth) was the core factor in Mahatma Gandhi’s fasts but as far as Modi is concerned,his fasts are just gimmicks to draw crowd.

It is in five-star culture. When there is no sanctity in core of the fast,there will be no impact in public, he told reporters in Pradesh Congress Committee at Jaipur.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App