Thursday, June 14, 2018
India re-elected to UNWTO Council

India has been re-elected to the Executive Council of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation for another four-year term.

Written by Agencies | New Delhi | Published: October 7, 2009 7:47:59 pm
The 18th General Assembly session of UNWTO was being held in Astana in Kazakhstan from October 5-8.

The Executive Council is the governing body of the UNWTO which is responsible for ensuring that the organization carries out the work and adheres to its budget.

It meets twice a year and comprises 31 members elected by the General Assembly in a ratio of one for every five members.

India is a member of the Executive Council continuously for the last 19 years. During this period,India has been elected to the chairmanship of the Council twice.

Indian delegation to the 18th session of the General Assembly is being led by Sanjay Kothari,Additional Secretary,Tourism Ministry.

