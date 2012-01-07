Hazare to be discharged from hospital tomorrow

Anna Hazare,who underwent a week-long treatment for an acute bronchitis in a city hospital,will be discharged tomorrow,a hospital spokesman said today.

“Hazare has recovered well but he will need complete rest for a month”,Dr Rahul Choube said.

Hazare was admitted to Sancheti hospital here on December 31 after he developed a chest infection that led to bronchitis. He was shifted from his hometown Ralegan Siddhi in Ahmednagar district to the city on advice by doctors.

“He is doing well and has started his regular bicycle exercise in the hospital room,” Choube added.

Earlier,Dr Parag Sancheti had said Hazare’s chest X-rays and blood tests were normal.

Hazare is expected to drive straight to Ralegan Siddhi after his discharge from hospital.

