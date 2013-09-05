Greeted by empty chairs,Sidhu sulks

BJP MP from Amritsar,Navjot Singh Sidhu,who was expected to receive a rousing welcome in the city on Wednesday  it has been eight months since he visited Amritsar  was greeted by empty chairs with even senior party leaders staying away from his rally.

Bring ‘missing’ Navjot Singh Sidhu back to Amritsar and get Rs 2 lakh: NGO

Following this,an upset Sidhu did not address his scheduled rally at the Circuit House.

Earlier,no senior BJP leader had come to receive him at the airport. Only a few supporters could be seen welcoming Sidhu.

This after his wife and Chief Parliamentary Secretary Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu had claimed that a grand reception was waiting for the MP in Amritsar.

Though dhol and bhangra programmes were organised on the way from the airport to the Amritsar Circuit House,senior leaders including state BJP chief Kamal Sharma,minister Anil Joshi,partys office bearers and councillors were absent. No SAD leader turned up to welcome him either. Only Mayor Bakshi Ram Arora and district chief Naresh accompanied Sidhu.

Speaking to mediapersons,Sidhu said he has lot to say but will do so on Thursday.

Asked about his long absence from the constituency,he said: I have to work to earn a livelihood,as I do not indulge in ill-practices to make money. Leaders like Arun Jaitley,who is an advocate,work. Even Sukhbir Badal is basically a businessman. What wrong have I done if I work for the TV or cricket to earn money?

I am honest and thus,walk with my head high. People of Amritsar love me and that is why I have won four times from here. One can win for the first time due to the glamour enjoyed by a celebrity,but the second win is for work,third for trust and the fourth time,only character leads any leader to victory, he added.

