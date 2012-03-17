Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
DMK’s high-level committee meet to discuss Lanka resolution

Party chief M Karunanidhi will chair the meeting on Tuesday morning at its headquarters here

Written by Agencies | Chennai | Published: March 17, 2012 7:25:21 pm
With India under pressure from Dravidian parties in Tamil Nadu to support a US-sponsored resolution in the UNHRC against Sri Lanka for alleged war crimes,UPA’s key constituent DMK today announced convening of its high-level committee on March 20 to discuss the issue.

Party chief M Karunanidhi will chair the meeting on Tuesday morning at its headquarters here,DMK general secretary K Anbazhagan said in a statement here.

The agenda at the meeting would be “India supporting the resolution on Sri Lankan army’s war crimes against Ealam Tamils,” he said.

DMK’s decision is being perceived as a pressure tactic as Karunanidhi had repeatedly stressed on India’s backing of the resolution at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

He had recently said DMK would consider it as a “betrayal of Tamils” New Delhi supporting Colombo even as a Sri Lankan official had claimed to have secured India’s support for it in UNHRC.

The high-level committee is scheduled at a time when DMK has been adopting a ‘blow-hot-blow-cold’ stand on its eight year-old ally Congress.

Asked if he would review his party’s support to the Centre if it failed to concede to its demand in the UNHRC,Karunanidhi had said he cannot take a decision by himself and that the executive would decide on it.

