Digvijay Singh firm on Sonia Gandhi,Manmohan Singh schism remarks

Congress General Secretary Digvijay Singh today remained firm on his views that the experiment of “two power centres” has not worked well,notwithstanding the party rejecting his stand saying this is an “ideal model” not only at present but even for the future.

Singh,who is known for making remarks not always in sync with the official line,however,said that since the views of the party were “supreme” for him,he would abide by that.

“Whatever I have said is on record and,therefore,I stand by it. But the views of the Congress spokesperson and Congress party are supreme for me. So I would abide by that,” he told reporters here a day after the party’s media department in-charge and General Secretary Janardan Dviwedi rubbished his earlier remarks on two power centres.

“The relationship which has existed between Sonia Gandhi as the party President and Manmohan Singh as the Prime Minister is something,which is not usually seen everywhere and is unique. I think,for any democracy,this is an ideal model even for the future,” Dwivedi had said.

Digvijay Singh had recently dubbed the experiment of two power centres in UPA as a failure and suggested that Rahul should not opt to nominate a Prime Minister if the party gets a majority in the next Lok Sabha polls.

“Personally,I feel this model hasn’t worked very well. Because,I personally feel there should not be two power centres and I think whoever is the PM must have the authority to function,” Singh had said.

On the issue of Rahul Gandhi’s Prime Ministerial candidature,Dwivedi had indicated that the party has kept its options open,saying,”Rahul Gandhi has been made Congress Vice President. Since he has been given the responsibility of the organisation,hence strengthening the party and the organisation is his priority.

“What happens thereafter is decided by the party. Today Manmohan Singh is the Prime Minister and this arrangement is working well,” he had said.

Countering Digvijay Singh’s comments,Dwivedi had hailed the relationship between the Prime Minister and the Congress President.

He had said unlike other political parties where the party chief and the government head share uneasy relations,in UPA the two have shared a good equation for a long time.

“The kind of relationship that existed (between the Congress President and the Prime Minister) for a long time,the unity of opinion that has remained…does not find a parallel in any democracy in the world,” Dwivedi had said.

While Digvijay Singh had found fault with the arrangement of the two power centres,he had,at the same time,rejected contentions about any lack of the authority of the Prime Minister.

“He has the authority. If you see the nuclear deal and other areas also,I think,he has been quite forthright…. I feel that Sonia Gandhi is the last person to intervene…interfere in governance,” Singh had said.

The AICC General Secretary,who is the in-charge of Uttar Pradesh,had worked in close coordination with Rahul Gandhi to revive the party in the state. He had made a strong pitch for Rahul Gandhi’s Prime Ministership after the next Lok Sabha elections.

“I think…I strongly feel that …when time comes and if Congress gets majority or it is in a position to form the government,I think Rahul Gandhi should take the call,” Singh had said. “Even if a Congress-led coalition emerges,he (Rahul) is mature enough to handle the intricacies of coalition politics. Then of course,we have senior leaders who have very successfully helped the UPA to complete two terms.

“Of course,Sonia Gandhi will always be there to help out,” he had added. Asked what would be Sonia Gandhi’s role in a scenario when Rahul assumes a more active role,Singh had said,”She would continue to be the AICC President.” P

