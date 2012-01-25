CRPF officer who lost limb in naxal operation gets ‘Shaurya Chakra’

Even an amputated left-leg did not deter CRPF Assistant Commandant R K Singh from blowing up a Naxal hideout secured by hundreds of landmines in Jharkhand and the daring act has made him the only non-Army officer to be decorated with the ‘Shaurya Chakra’ this Republic day.

Credited in the paramilitary force as the man who averted another ‘Dantewada type’ ambush on CRPF in which 75 personnel were killed in 2010,Singh has been awarded the military medal for “great determination,extraordinary courage and conspicous bravery despite being grievously injured” during the operation where the Naxals blew a total of 192 landmines simultaneously in May last year leading to the killing of 11 policemen.

The incident,where a 100-strong Naxal cadre surrounded the joint patrol party of CRPF and Jharkhand police in Lohardaga district,left Singh with an amputated leg and throwing him out of operations for all his life now.

“Singh did an exceptional operation by engaging a strong posse of naxalites with his weapon. He is an excellent commander and after the last year’s encounter we have asked him to train our boys in naxal warfare as he cannot undertake operations now,” CRPF Additional Director General (ADG) P M Nair said while remembering the operation.

The valour of the young officer in the operation can be gauged from the fact that his citation has been written by CRPF chief K Vijay Kumar himself.

The encounter was so deadly that it claimed the lives of 11 security force personnel (six CRPF and five Jharkhand police) while 44 were injured,many of them grievously.

