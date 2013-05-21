Court hears defamation suit against Lalu Prasad Yadav

Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
Counter complaint case was filed against Singh,a JD(U) MLC,by a RJD state office bearer.

Written by PTI | Patna | Published: May 21, 2013 3:11:02 pm
A criminal defamation suit filed by a ruling JD(U) legislator Sanjay Singh against RJD President Lalu Prasad was heard by a local court which posted the matter for Monday next after recording the complainant’s statement.

Meanwhile,a counter complaint case was filed today against Singh,a JD(U) MLC,by a RJD state office bearer and advocate.

In the defamation suit against Prasad,which was heard by chief judicial magistrate R K Yadav,the statement of the complaint was recorded through his affidavit.

Singh submitted a CD of Prasad’s speech at the May 15 ‘Parivartan rally’ in which he allegedly used defamatory words against him. He also submitted newspapers cuttings in his support. The JD(U) MLC said the alleged derogatory remarks had hurt his sentiment.

The counter complaint filed against Singh by RJD state secretary and Patna High Court advocate Ram Sandesh Rai also in the CJM’s court said that Singh’s alleged comments against RJD President that he has lost his mental balance has triggered restlessness in the society and tarnished Prasad’s reputation. The matter will come up for hearing tomorrow.

