Congress united in MP,CM candidate to be decided by Sonia: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Seeking to project a united face in faction-ridden Congress in Madhya Pradesh,Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday dismissed suggestions that he was being projected as the party’s Chief Ministerial candidate.

“Don’t sow the seeds of discord. We are all united in fighting the elections and the new leader will be decided by Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in consultation with MLAs,” Scindia told PTI when asked whether he was the CM candidate.

“Congress is united on all fronts. There is enthusiasm among all its cadre. People want change. We will continue our efforts till we overthrow this corrupt government in Madhya Pradesh. Congress is one,” is the refrain of Scindia to all questions on the leadership issue.

The 42-year-old leader,who has been given the key responsibility of chairman of the campaign committee for MP polls,is being seen as the fresh face of the party to take on Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP ruled government in the state.

Scindia’s insistence is on united action and he has been projecting that the entire state Congress leaders are one this time to oust BJP from power as “its regime has witnessed only corruption and unfulfilled promises for development.”

He claimed that Madhya Pradesh has created a record of sorts with the Chief Minister making as many as 7,000 announcements in the last less than five years of which 5,000 are lying in cold storage.

“There is a big gap between what they say and do. The Chief Minister only keeps promising things. He has made about 7,000 announcements in last five years,out of which 5,000 are lying in cold storage,” Scindia said.

Congress is in opposition in Madhya Pradesh for past ten years after Digvijay Singh lost power in 2003.

Despite Madhya Pradesh being a neighbouring state of Gujarat,Narendra Modi’s effect is not there,Scindia said,adding that the Gujarat Chief Minister had been the in-charge of BJP affairs in the state some 15 years back and the party had lost the polls.

