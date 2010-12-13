Cong has no moral right to criticise my govt: Yeddyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa on Monday hit out at Congress for labelling his government as corrupt,saying it should own responsibility for the 2G spectrum scam.

“The Congress has no moral right to criticise my government,” he said when reporters sought his reaction to Congress President Sonia Gandhi’s comment at the Congress Parliamentary Party meeting that corruption was rampant in Karnataka.

Yeddyurappa,who faced allegations of corruption,nepotism and favourtism in land denotifications,pointed out that several scams had surfaced during the UPA regime.

He said the legislature would be convened next month during which the opposition would have plenty of time to debate on scandals.

Yeddyurappa said he would launch electioneering in parts of the state for the Zilla and Taluk Panchayat polls from December 15.

