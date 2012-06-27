BSY loyalists seek June 30 deadline for legislature party meet

Loyalists of former Karnataka chief minister B S Yeddyurappa on Tuesday upped their ante against incumbent D V Sadananda Gowda demanding for his early replacement and setting June 30 deadline to convene the legislature party meeting.

At a meeting held at Yeddyurappa’s residence and attended by ministers Jagadish Shettar,Renukacharya,Basavaraj Bommai and others,it was resolved to urge the BJP central leadership to direct Gowda to call the legislature party meet on June 30.

The rebels were pressing for replacing Gowda with Shettar.

Meanwhile,a source in the rebel camp said BJP General Secretary Dharmendra Pradhan,who is in-charge of the party affairs in Karnataka,would be arriving here tomorrow to hold parleys with party leaders in the backdrop of escalated fissures among both the factions.

Pradhan was expected to be joined by RSS leader Satish. BJP trouble shooter Arun Jaitely is also expected to reach here in a day or two,sources said.

Yeddyurappa loyalists claim that the party high command has accepted their demand for change of guard in the state.

Giving credence to such a claim,party state unit president K S Eswarappa today said in Shimoga that he was in the race for chief ministership,but added that he would abide by whatever decision the party high command takes.

On June 19,the rebels had set a three-day deadline to Gowda for convening the legislature wing meeting,but relaxed it on the advise by the party high command.

