Bhatt remand: Court defers decision on Modi govt plea

The decision on maintainability of revision application filed by the state government,seeking custody of arrested IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt,has been put in abeyance till November 30.

Principal Sessions Judge G N Patel said in the order today that whether the ‘remand revision application’ filed by the government was maintainable or not cannot be decided at this point.

He said a larger Bench of the Gujarat High court was dealing with the question of maintainability of a remand-revision applications in some other cases,and till the High Court decided them,he can not pass any order.

Bhatt has challenged maintainability of state’s remand revision plea.

His lawyer,I H Sayed,said that Bhatt’s petition wanted the revision plea dismissed,or that the decision be kept in abeyance till High Court decided the legal issue.

The state government,on October 3,had challenged (in the sessions court) the magistrate’s order denying police remand of Bhatt,arrested for allegedly threatening and forcing a constable to sign a false affidavit.

During the hearing,Bhatt’s lawyer contended that such revision application was not maintainable.

