Assam’s crime against children highest in Northeast

Assam has reported the highest rate of incidence of crime against children in the Northeast,though compared at the national level the rate is pretty low at 1.03 per cent of the total number of crimes registered. Assam recorded a high of 392 cases and was followed by Manipur with 104,Mizoram with 95,Meghalaya with 91 and Arunachal Pradesh with 39,according to the latest report of the National Crime Records Bureau. The NCRB report said that the Northeastern states in general,barring Assam,have a crime rate against children of less than one per cent. Nagaland appears to be the most child-friendly state in the country with only 13 cases reported while Tripura and Sikkim have also recorded a low of 20 and 30 cases respectively.

Uttar Pradesh heads the list with 6,033 cases and was followed by Madhya Pradesh,Maharashtra and Bihar with 5,168,3,456 and 2,894 cases respectively. Assam registered the highest number of child rapes with 156 cases registered followed by Meghalaya and Mizoram with 81 and 73 cases respectively. Nagaland registered the least number of cases with seven while Tripura and Manipur reported 17 cases each,Arunachal Pradesh 18 and Sikkim 21.Assam also recorded 15 cases of murder of children while Manipur reported four,Tripura-two and Mizoram and Nagaland had registered one case each. Meghalaya,Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim had reported no cases of murder of children.

