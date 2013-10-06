Army generals visit Keran,take stock of ground situation

Two army generals on Sunday visited the Keran Sector along the LoC,where troops are engaged in a counter-infiltration operation against militants for the past 13 days,and took stock of the ground situation.

“General Officer Commanding in Chief,Northern Command,Lt Gen Sanjiv Chachra and General Officer Commanding of the 15 Corps Lt Gen Gurmit Singh have visited the area to review the situation on ground,” Officiating Brigadier General Staff (BGS) Colonel Sanjay Mitra told reporters here.

He said the high-level of professionalism and military acumen displayed by the troops in carrying out the operation under extremely challenging weather and terrain conditions was highly appreciated by the army commanders.

Later,Lt Gen Chachra called on Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and apprised him about the prevailing security scenario in the state.

“Matters relating to strengthening of the security grid and cooperation among various security agencies were discussed at the meeting,” an official spokesman said.

He said the Army Commander also briefed Omar about various operations conducted by security forces to combat militancy.

The army operation against the holed up militants in Keran Sector entered the 13th day today.

The army had launched a massive anti-infiltration operation in Shalbhatti village in Keran Sector on September 24 after noticing a group of 30 to 40 militants trying to sneak into the valley.

The operation is going on in a vast area along the LoC and so far seven militants have been killed-three in Gujjardoor village on Friday and four in Fateh Gali area on Saturday.

