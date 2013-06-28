Army chief visits Gauchar,hails his men for relief efforts in Uttarakhand

“We are there for you,it’s your Army,it’s people’s Army” is what Gen Bikram Singh,Army chief said in a message to the people of nation. Gen Singh was talking to the media about the ongoing relief operations in the flood-hit Uttarakhand on his visit to Gauchar base camp.

Gen Bikram Singh landed in an IAF Mi-17 chopper at Gauchar base camp and met the troops of Indian Army and ITBP. He lauded the job done by the troops deployed in the area for the last over 12 days.

“I have come here to give ‘shabaash’ to my men. They are doing a commendable job. We have deployed the Garhwal regiment and Garhwal scouts here in this area,considering that they are sons of this soil. The level of their commitment can be realised from the fact that despite personal losses,many of them refused to go on leave and rather chose to serve the nation,” Gen Singh said.

The Army chief added that as far as Kedarnath sector is concerned,it is absolutely clear now. “There are no more people to be evacuated from there. From Harsil,I am told that there are about 500 survivors,who are being evacuated by road as well. In Badrinath,there are still 2,500 stranded people. If the weather permits,they shall be evacuated soon,” Gen Singh added.

The Army chief shall be conducting an aerial survey of all the affected areas today. “I shall be visiting all the affected areas including Kedar valley and Badrinath and Harsil sectors. We shall be conducting more search operations to see if there are any more survivors left”,army chief added.

As far as evacuating local residents of the affected areas is concerned,Gen Singh left it open for the state government to put in a request and the Army is there. “We are providing an aid to the civil administration. if they ask us and seek more help,we’ll be there,” General Singh said.

