Another baby girl found abandoned

A newborn baby girl was found abandoned near the railway tracks near Sandila Railway station here,the third such case involving baby girls this week.

The girl was found lying near the railway tracks on Thursday morning,RPF sub-inspector S K Singh said on Saturday.

He said the girl was admitted to a community health centre in Sandila where doctors have described her as healthy.

Earlier,this week two baby girls were found abandoned — one on the roadside,another in hospital — in two separate incidents in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

In MP,a three-year-old highly malnourished girl was abandoned by her grandmother at the civil hospital in the state’s tribal-dominated Jhabua district.

In another incident,a new-born baby girl was found abandoned on the roadside in Sector 62 area in Noida,police said.

Some people noticed the child and informed the police,who later admitted the baby to a Noida district hospital.

