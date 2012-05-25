Anna Hazare supports ‘Bharat Bandh’ against petrol price hike

Even as corruption and inflation have made life difficult for common man,the government’s decision to hike petrol prices has only added fuel to fire,anti-graft crusader Anna Hazare said.

“My activists will support the ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by the BJP and Left parties on May 30 to protest petrol price hike,” Hazare said while addressing a public meeting here last night.

He criticised the UPA government for burdening the common man with price hikes while they were celebrating their third anniversary of being in power.

“If the government does not pass the Jan Lokpal Bill,I will begin my fast unto death at New Delhi,” he said.

When reporters quizzed him about his health and would be take up fasting during ill-health also,Hazare said,”I am totally fit.”

The social worker urged the youth to participate in his fight against corruption.

The youngsters brought about revolutionary changes in Vietnam,Indonesia and Japan. The youth are coming together in the country to fight for a corruption-free India. The country is going ahead towards a new revolution by following the path of non-violence.

Hazare has been on a month-long tour of the state on the Lokayukta Bill issue from May 1.

On Wednesday,the anti-corruption crusader underwent several medical tests at local hospitals here,after he complained of fatigue and weakness.

