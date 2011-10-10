2G: CBI not to oppose Kanimozhi’s bail plea

After being in jail for nearly six months,DMK MP Kanimozhi may finally get some relief on October 17 when her bail plea would come up for hearing as CBI has decided not to oppose it.

Cineyug Films’ founder Karim Morani and Reliance executive Surendra Pipara may also get relief on health grounds in 2G case,highly-placed sources in the agency said.

The sources said the CBI would not oppose the bail plea of the three who have been languishing in jail for over five months.

They said freedom to 43-year-old Kanimozhi,who has been in jail since May 20,may not be opposed on gender grounds. She also has to look after her child,agency sources said. However,it would press for conditions that she should not tamper with evidence.

The sources said bail plea of Morani,who is lodged in the jail since May 30,and Pipara,who was arrested on April 21,would also not be opposed on health grounds.

The bail plea of Kanimozhi and Morani would come up for hearing on October 17 before the special CBI judge O P Saini.

The bail plea of the DMK leader and Morani was earlier rejected by the trial court and subsequently by the Delhi High Court and Supreme Court. This will be the second attempt by the two. Pipara had applied for bail immediately after his arrest but was rejected.

CBI has charged the DMK leader under Prevention of Corruption Act with allegedly receiving illegal gratification through Kalaignar TV in which the money related to the 2G scam was routed.

Morani is accused of facilitating the transfer of Rs 200 crore from Shahid Balwa-promoted DB Realty to Kalaignar TV in which Kanimozhi and Sharad Kumar,Managing Director of the channel,has 20 per cent stakes each.

Pipara was arrested along with two other Reliance officers for allegedly entering into a criminal conspiracy with Group MD of RADAG Gautam Doshi and senior vice president Hari Nair to cheat the government by getting licenses in an illegal manner.

