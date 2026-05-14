News Today Live Updates, 14 May | Suspected IED found inside hospital in Pune, defused

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India continues to witness major political, legal and crime-related developments across states on May 14. In West Bengal, the state government has tightened cattle slaughter norms by making fitness certification mandatory, while Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made a dramatic appearance at the Calcutta High Court in lawyer’s attire in connection with the post-poll violence case. In Odisha, questions are being raised over police response in a lynching case after the victim’s family alleged delayed action could have saved his life.
Meanwhile, in Chandigarh, the Punjab and Haryana High Court sharply questioned the city’s flyover-centric infrastructure planning and also sought details regarding alleged misuse of police personnel for private security. In Panchkula, the BJP registered a sweeping victory in the Municipal Corporation elections by winning 17 out of 20 wards along with the mayoral seat.
On the international front, high-level diplomatic engagement between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping remained in focus ahead of crucial talks in Beijing, with Trump stating that both countries had managed to work through several major differences.
In Uttar Pradesh, families mourned three individuals allegedly shot dead at random by a former Army personnel later killed in a police encounter, while in Maharashtra, investigators probing the NEET paper leak case arrested Shubham Khairnar, accused of operating a counselling racket and allegedly selling leaked papers to aspirants.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Indian Express staff.
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