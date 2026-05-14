News Today Live Updates, 14 May | Suspected IED found inside hospital in Pune, defused

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India continues to witness major political, legal and crime-related developments across states on May 14. In West Bengal, the state government has tightened cattle slaughter norms by making fitness certification mandatory, while Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made a dramatic appearance at the Calcutta High Court in lawyer’s attire in connection with the post-poll violence case. In Odisha, questions are being raised over police response in a lynching case after the victim’s family alleged delayed action could have saved his life.

Meanwhile, in Chandigarh, the Punjab and Haryana High Court sharply questioned the city’s flyover-centric infrastructure planning and also sought details regarding alleged misuse of police personnel for private security. In Panchkula, the BJP registered a sweeping victory in the Municipal Corporation elections by winning 17 out of 20 wards along with the mayoral seat.

Story continues below this ad On the international front, high-level diplomatic engagement between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping remained in focus ahead of crucial talks in Beijing, with Trump stating that both countries had managed to work through several major differences. In Uttar Pradesh, families mourned three individuals allegedly shot dead at random by a former Army personnel later killed in a police encounter, while in Maharashtra, investigators probing the NEET paper leak case arrested Shubham Khairnar, accused of operating a counselling racket and allegedly selling leaked papers to aspirants. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Indian Express staff. Live Updates May 14, 2026 11:07 AM IST Kolkata News Live Updates | New Bengal government bans public slaugher of cows, makes fit certificate mandatory

Read More The modified notice stated that no cattle or buffalo can be slaughtered without official certification, which declares the animal fit for slaughter. May 14, 2026 11:02 AM IST India News Live Updates | Mamata Banerjee arrives at Calcutta High Court in lawyer’s attire to plead post-poll violence case

Read More Mamata Banerjee, wearing a lawyer’s gown, arrived at Calcutta High Court likely to plead in a post-poll violence case. May 14, 2026 11:00 AM IST India News Live Updates | Odisha lynching: Father, friend say 32-yr-old could have been saved had police acted promptly

Read More 4 junior police officials have been suspended while the inspector-in-charge of the Balianta Police Station has been transferred May 14, 2026 10:19 AM IST Chandigarh News Live Updates | ‘Flyovers are for cars, not people’: HC hears sharp criticism of Tribune Chowk project

Read More Amicus curiae tells Punjab and Haryana High Court that Chandigarh Master Plan 2031 prioritises pedestrians, cyclists and public transport over “flyover-centric” solutions May 14, 2026 09:55 AM IST Chandigarh News Live Updates | BJP clinches mayoral seat, 17 of 20 wards in Panchkula Municipal Corporation elections

Read More Cong reduced to one ward, Independents win two wards. May 14, 2026 09:39 AM IST World News Live Updates | How did Donald Trump and Xi Jinping resolve diferences? Here’s what US President says

Read More Despite significant differences on a host of issues, the Presidents of the two countries have worked through them and sorted things out, said Trump. May 14, 2026 09:34 AM IST Chandigarh News Live Updates | PCA finds ‘grave misconduct’ by ASI, directs SSP to register FIR, probe by officer above rank of ASI

Read More PCA says ASI Daljit Singh drove Brezza car in uniform 'under the heavy influence of liquor' and hit several vehicles; pulls up Chandigarh Police over delay in registering FIR May 14, 2026 09:22 AM IST Chandigarh News Live Updates | HC seeks details on security cover beneficiaries, unofficial police deployment in Moga

Read More The Punjab and Haryana High Court has launched a probe into the potential misuse of state resources, specifically focusing on the deployment of police personnel for private security. May 14, 2026 07:47 AM IST World News Live Updates | Xi greets Trump ahead of high-stakes summit in Beijing

Read More US President Donald Trump arrives at the Great Hall of the People to begin two days of talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. May 14, 2026 07:00 AM IST Lucknow News Live Updates | Mother, labourer, golgappa vendor: The three shot dead — by a man they never met

Read More The suspect, a former Army personnel, was killed in a police encounter in Uttar Pradesh. Families grapple with a single question: Why them? May 14, 2026 07:00 AM IST Mumbai News Live Updates | NEET paper leak: Meet ‘Dr’ Shubham Khairnar, Maharashtra’s first arrest, who never finished his medical degree

Read More Khairnar never finished his BAMS degree, built a counselling business on students' dreams and allegedly sold leaked question papers for Rs 15 lakh each. Here's his story... May 14, 2026 07:00 AM IST Mumbai News Live Updates | ‘How can a 12-word Facebook post leave you stranded in a country for 4 months’: UK doctor finally leaves India after LOC ordeal

Read More Dr Sangram Patil, a British-Indian NHS consultant, was blocked from leaving India over an anti-BJP post. In four months, he says, he spent Rs 50 lakh in legal fees just to get home and save his job. May 14, 2026 05:48 AM IST Lucknow News Live Updates | Noida workers’ protest: NSA invoked against DU graduate, ex-journalist

Read More The Noida police also requested a three-day police custody for some of the accused, which the court listed for hearing on May 15. May 14, 2026 05:45 AM IST Kolkata News Live Updates | Kolkata’s Orange Metro Line push, here are the road diversions at crucial Chingrighata crossing

Read More Work begins from Friday, traffic diversion in Chingrighata area on weekends May 14, 2026 12:43 AM IST Pune News Live Updates | Suspected IED found inside hospital in Pune, defused

Read More Terror angle being probed, Maharashtra ATS overseeing investigation

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