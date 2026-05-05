News Today Live Updates, 5 May | 8 killed after car rams bystanders helping people injured in UP bike crash

Read More
The day after the historic five-state election results, political reverberations continue across India. Rahul Gandhi has criticized Congress leaders for “gloating” over Mamata Banerjee’s TMC loss in West Bengal, warning that the BJP’s victory represents a “big step” in “destroying democracy.” Meanwhile, Union Minister Chouhan has announced that key central schemes including VB-G RAM G and PMAY-G will now be implemented at a faster pace in Bengal.
In Tamil Nadu, DMK leader MK Stalin issued a defiant message to party workers after losing to TVK, pledging to “continue fighting for people’s demands as a strong Opposition.” The BJP is already drawing parallels between Bengal’s “Poriborton” (change) and its ambitions for “Badlaav” (transformation) in Punjab.
International Tensions Escalate
Three Indians were injured in Fujairah, UAE, as Iranian missile and drone strikes triggered a fire at an oil facility. The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi is coordinating with local authorities. In a separate incident, the Pakistan Navy assisted an Indian vessel (MV Gautam) stranded in the Arabian Sea due to technical faults, providing emergency supplies.
President Trump issued a direct warning to Iran, threatening they would be “blown off the face of the earth” after US forces sank Iranian “fast boats” in the Strait of Hormuz. A shooting also occurred near the White House at Washington Monument, with a teen caught in crossfire.
Regional News Highlights
Gurgaon: Hundreds of families are facing a property crisis due to a 2009 administrative circular implementing a 180 sq yard rule, preventing them from selling homes or taking loans despite full payment.
Mohali: Power outages have crossed 36 hours with residents’ concerns unaddressed, aggravated by an electricity department employee strike leaving just 4 linemen managing the city’s supply.
Chandigarh: Safety concerns arise at Sukhna Lake with 123 boats in operation but only six lifeguards on duty.
Bihar: A high-stakes cabinet expansion is scheduled for May 7 at Gandhi Maidan in Patna.
UP: The state government scrapped the prepaid power meter system after protests, with all smart meters now functioning as postpaid connections.
Other Notable Updates
- Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann led a 90-MLA convoy to meet the President in a show of strength against “traitor” MPs who defected to BJP
- Defense Minister Rajnath Singh hailed “Op Sindoor” as a prime example of technological warfare and India’s military readiness
- A fireworks plant explosion in China’s Hunan province killed at least 21 people and injured 61
- Elon Musk settled an SEC lawsuit over Twitter disclosures with a $1.5 million fine imposed
- A car attack in Leipzig, Germany killed 2 people and injured several others
- Hantavirus concerns emerge after suspected outbreak on a cruise ship
Stay tuned to Today News Live Updates for continuous coverage across all major Indian cities.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Indian Express staff.
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Read More
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram