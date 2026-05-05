News Today Live Updates, 5 May | 8 killed after car rams bystanders helping people injured in UP bike crash

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The day after the historic five-state election results, political reverberations continue across India. Rahul Gandhi has criticized Congress leaders for “gloating” over Mamata Banerjee’s TMC loss in West Bengal, warning that the BJP’s victory represents a “big step” in “destroying democracy.” Meanwhile, Union Minister Chouhan has announced that key central schemes including VB-G RAM G and PMAY-G will now be implemented at a faster pace in Bengal.

In Tamil Nadu, DMK leader MK Stalin issued a defiant message to party workers after losing to TVK, pledging to “continue fighting for people’s demands as a strong Opposition.” The BJP is already drawing parallels between Bengal’s “Poriborton” (change) and its ambitions for “Badlaav” (transformation) in Punjab.

Story continues below this ad International Tensions Escalate Three Indians were injured in Fujairah, UAE, as Iranian missile and drone strikes triggered a fire at an oil facility. The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi is coordinating with local authorities. In a separate incident, the Pakistan Navy assisted an Indian vessel (MV Gautam) stranded in the Arabian Sea due to technical faults, providing emergency supplies. President Trump issued a direct warning to Iran, threatening they would be “blown off the face of the earth” after US forces sank Iranian “fast boats” in the Strait of Hormuz. A shooting also occurred near the White House at Washington Monument, with a teen caught in crossfire. Regional News Highlights Gurgaon: Hundreds of families are facing a property crisis due to a 2009 administrative circular implementing a 180 sq yard rule, preventing them from selling homes or taking loans despite full payment. Mohali: Power outages have crossed 36 hours with residents’ concerns unaddressed, aggravated by an electricity department employee strike leaving just 4 linemen managing the city’s supply. Chandigarh: Safety concerns arise at Sukhna Lake with 123 boats in operation but only six lifeguards on duty. Bihar: A high-stakes cabinet expansion is scheduled for May 7 at Gandhi Maidan in Patna. UP: The state government scrapped the prepaid power meter system after protests, with all smart meters now functioning as postpaid connections. Other Notable Updates Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann led a 90-MLA convoy to meet the President in a show of strength against “traitor” MPs who defected to BJP

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh hailed “Op Sindoor” as a prime example of technological warfare and India’s military readiness

A fireworks plant explosion in China’s Hunan province killed at least 21 people and injured 61

Elon Musk settled an SEC lawsuit over Twitter disclosures with a $1.5 million fine imposed

A car attack in Leipzig, Germany killed 2 people and injured several others

Hantavirus concerns emerge after suspected outbreak on a cruise ship Stay tuned to Today News Live Updates for continuous coverage across all major Indian cities. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Indian Express staff. Live Updates May 5, 2026 12:58 PM IST Lucknow News Live Updates | 8 killed after car rams bystanders helping people injured in UP bike crash

Read More Additional Superintendent of Police Harendra Kumar said the accused driver, identified as 30-year-old Vishal Vishkarma, is being questioned. May 5, 2026 12:36 PM IST India News Live Updates | Rahul Gandhi slams Congress leaders for ‘gloating’ over TMC loss: ‘Big step for BJP’

Read More Rahul Gandhi has warned that the BJP’s Bengal win is a "big step" in "destroying democracy", slamming Congress leaders for "gloating" over Mamata Banerjee’s loss. May 5, 2026 12:18 PM IST Delhi News Live Updates | BJP win paves way for resumption of key central schemes in Bengal

Read More Chouhan assures all development works, including VB-G RAM G, PMAY-G, to be implemented in state at a faster pace May 5, 2026 12:16 PM IST Delhi News Live Updates | Can’t sell, can’t take loans: How Gurgaon’s 180 sq yard rule is hitting hundreds of families

Read More In this Gurgaon township, several families have paid for homes they don’t legally own. A 2009 administrative circular has left property registrations in limbo. May 5, 2026 12:15 PM IST Chandigarh News Live Updates | In troubled waters? | 123 boats, but only six lifeguards

Read More Boating at Sukhna Lake is an experience in itself. However, safety measures raise concerns May 5, 2026 12:13 PM IST India News Live Updates | After Tamil Nadu poll results, MK Stalin’s ‘trust undefeated’ message to DMK workers: ‘We will win again’

Read More MK Stalin, after losing the Tamil Nadu Assembly election to TVK, said the DMK will continue fighting for people’s demands as a strong Opposition. May 5, 2026 11:14 AM IST World News Live Updates | 3 Indians injured in Fujairah as Iranian missile, drone strikes trigger fire at UAE oil facility

Read More The Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi confirmed the injuries and said it is working with local authorities. May 5, 2026 10:53 AM IST India News Live Updates | Pakistan Navy assists Indian vessel stranded in Arabian Sea, provides emergency supplies

Read More A technical fault was reported on MV Gautam, which was en route from Oman to India, the sources said. May 5, 2026 10:51 AM IST Patna News Live Updates | May 7 Showdown: Bihar to witness High-Stakes cabinet expansion at Gandhi Maidan

Read More While speaking to the PTI, State BJP President Sanjay Saraogi said that the the expansion of cabinet will take place at Gandhi Maidan on 7th May. May 5, 2026 10:35 AM IST Chandigarh News Live Updates | From ‘Poriborton’ in Bengal, to ‘Badlaav’ in Punjab, BJP seeks to draw a straight line

Read More Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring countered the BJP’s optimism with a different political reading. May 5, 2026 09:45 AM IST Delhi News Live Updates | Op Sindoor prime example of technological warfare and India’s readiness: Rajnath

Read More Speaking about the rate of technological change being witnessed in modern-day warfare, he said, “In the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the nature of warfare transformed from tanks and missiles to game-changer drones and sensors within a span of merely three or four years.” May 5, 2026 09:38 AM IST Chandigarh News Live Updates | Fresh show of strength, unity: Bhagwant Mann leads 90-MLA convoy to meet President, challenge ‘traitor’ MPs

Read More Meanwhile, Raghav Chadha and at least two other MPs who defected to the BJP are also scheduled to meet the President. May 5, 2026 08:32 AM IST World News Live Updates | An explosion at a fireworks plant in China kills at least 21 people

Read More China fireworks plant explosion leaves 21 dead and 61 injured in Hunan, prompting evacuations, rescue operations, and an official investigation into the cause. May 5, 2026 08:31 AM IST Chandigarh News Live Updates | Concerns not addressed: People allege as power outage crosses 36 hours in Mohali

Read More Situation was also aggravated due to strike by electricity department employees; sources said just 4 linemen managing city’s power supply. May 5, 2026 08:24 AM IST World News Live Updates | Elon Musk settles SEC lawsuit over Twitter disclosures, $1.5 million fine imposed

Read More Musk did not admit wrongdoing, and won't have to give up any of the $150 million he allegedly saved from the delay. May 5, 2026 07:11 AM IST India News Live Updates | In Bengal defeat, Opposition has lost much at the ‘trinamool’ level

Read More Number of TMC members in Rajya Sabha expected to decline gradually May 5, 2026 07:00 AM IST Kolkata News Live Updates | Suvendu Adhikari gets even: Twice got better of Mamata Banerjee, now the Bengal CM front-runner

Read More The BJP leader played an instrumental role in the Nandigram agitation and was a close lieutenant of the TMC chief. However, he fell out with the party following Abhishek Banerjee's rise. May 5, 2026 06:59 AM IST World News Live Updates | ‘Blown off the face of the earth’: Trump issues direct warning to Iran after US sinks ‘fast boats’ in Strait of Hormuz

Read More Iran said it would strike any US naval vessel approaching the strait. May 5, 2026 06:29 AM IST World News Live Updates | Shooting near White House: Secret Service opens fire at Washington Monument; teen caught in crossfire

Read More Law enforcement have been on alert ​in recent days in the US capital following a ‌shooting at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner late last month. May 5, 2026 01:50 AM IST Lucknow News Live Updates | ‘Consumer is God’: UP govt scraps prepaid power meter system after protests

Read More Energy Minister A K Sharma announces decision, says all smart meters will now function as postpaid connections. May 5, 2026 12:51 AM IST World News Live Updates | 2 killed, several injured after car hits bystanders in Germany’s Leipzig

Read More The driver, a 33-year-old German citizen, was detained in the car. Police said he was a German-born resident of the Leipzig area. May 4, 2026 09:20 AM IST World News Live Updates | What to know about hantavirus, the illness suspected in a cruise ship outbreak

Read More Hantavirus explained: a rare rodent-borne infection causing severe lung or kidney disease, now linked to deaths aboard a Netherlands-based cruise ship.

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