News Today Live Updates, 24 April | UAE to deploy agentic AI across 50% of government sectors within two years

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News Today Live Updates, 24 April: Iran Thursday mocked US President Donald Trump after he shared a video featuring conservative author and radio host Michael Savage, who referred to India and China as “hellholes” while criticising America’s birthright citizenship laws. In a post on X, Iran took a swipe at Trump, saying he needed a “cultural detox”. “Maybe someone should book a one-way cultural detox for Mr. #Trump, it might just reduce the random bakwaas. Kabhi India aa ke dekho, phir bolna,” the post shared by Iran in Mumbai handle stated.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee upped the ante ahead of the second phase of the West Bengal elections. Banerjee hinted that after the elections are over she will be targeting Delhi. “After winning Bengal, I shall take over Delhi…” she was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. The Bengal CM, while addressing a rally in Kolkata on Friday, said, “The names of all those who are working for BJP are listed… You’ve brought in people based on their BJP background and appointed officers accordingly… Remember, you don’t have the capacity to defeat us… We fight against injustice, we fight for our rights… I was born in Bengal and will die in Bengal,” she said.

Story continues below this ad Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday exuded confidence in winning the Assembly elections in Bengal, saying the record voter turnout shows BJP is winning. “Trinamool Congress has lost its nerve after witnessing huge turnout in first phase of voting,” he added. Modi was addressing a rally in Panihati after concluding roadshow with the mother of RG Kar rape victim, now BJP candidate of the constituency. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Indian Express staff. Live Updates Apr 24, 2026 02:24 PM IST World News Live Updates | UAE to deploy agentic AI across 50% of government sectors within two years

Read More UAE plans to deploy agentic AI across 50% of government sectors within two years to boost efficiency and digital governance. Check details. Apr 24, 2026 02:23 PM IST World News Live Updates | Argument turns deadly at Mall of Louisiana: High school seniors among victims as FBI Director Kash Patel joins probe

Read More Two groups of people got into an argument inside the food court and opened fire at each other, according to Baton Rouge Police Chief Thomas Morse Jr., who cited surveillance footage, reported CNN. Apr 24, 2026 01:49 PM IST India News Live Updates | Congress leader’s 19-year-old son shot dead in midnight attack on their Chhattisgarh home

Read More According to the local Birra police, the incident occurred around 12.30 am in Karhi village at the residence of Congress block-level leader Sammelal Kashyap, 55, who runs a business supplying cement and sand for construction work. Apr 24, 2026 01:46 PM IST World News Live Updates | How the war in West Asia wiped out half of America’s key missiles

Read More The reports have surfaced at a time when US President Donald Trump’s administration faces headwinds in increasing the defence budget and the US military industrial complex confronts an uphill task in upscaling production as demand outpaces output. Apr 24, 2026 01:15 PM IST India News Live Updates | ‘Bengal first, Delhi next’: Mamata’s warning to BJP ahead of phase 2 of elections

Read More West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee upped the ante ahead of the second phase of the West Bengal elections. Banerjee hinted that after the elections are over she will be targeting Delhi. “After winning Bengal, I shall take over Delhi…” she said The Bengal CM, while addressing a rally in Kolkata on Friday, said, “The names of all those who are working for BJP are listed… You’ve brought in people based on their BJP background and appointed officers accordingly… Remember, you don’t have the capacity to defeat us… We fight against injustice, we fight for our rights… I was born […] Apr 24, 2026 01:10 PM IST Hyderabad News Live Updates | Synthetic dyes in your chai? Hyderabad raids expose city-wide tea adulteration racket

Read More 3,000 kg of adulterated tea powder seized during raids across 15 locations by Hyderabad Food Adulteration Surveillance Team Apr 24, 2026 01:02 PM IST Delhi News Live Updates | ‘Doctor, I started this after seeing it on Instagram’: Tales of weight-loss drugs in Delhi’s OPDs

Read More With generics of Semaglutide and Tirzepatide flooding the Indian market, doctors say they are increasingly being used as quick fixes for rapid, often cosmetic, weight loss — without medical supervision. For all such patients, they offer a cautionary prescription. Apr 24, 2026 12:56 PM IST Kolkata News Live Updates | Record voter turnout in 1st phase shows BJP is winning: PM Modi in Bengal’s Panihati

Read More Modi was addressing a rally in Panihati after concluding roadshow with the mother of RG Kar rape victim, now BJP candidate of the constituency. Apr 24, 2026 12:47 PM IST Ahmedabad News Live Updates | After Gujarat High Court order, AAP’s Chaitar Vasava to enter Dediapada local poll battle

Read More The timing of Chaitar Vasava’s return is being viewed as a critical lifeline for AAP’s influence in the Narmada tribal belt. Apr 24, 2026 12:28 PM IST Chandigarh News Live Updates | PSEB to directly supply books to private schools: Minister

Read More Bains said the decision is designed to improve transparency, reduce costs for families and ensure the timely availability of textbooks without dependence on intermediaries. Apr 24, 2026 12:20 PM IST Delhi News Live Updates | He Murdered Wife 40 Years Ago And Fled Delhi. How Law Caught Up With Him

Read More Prasad came to Delhi in 1969 and married in 1971. They lived in Shakarpur. Years after their wedding, Prasad started suspecting his wife of having an affair. Apr 24, 2026 12:06 PM IST Delhi News Live Updates | Just 10 minutes of play can deepen your bond with your dog: Study

Read More Short, daily play sessions can considerably strengthen the bond between dogs and their owners. A new study has shown that interactive play builds emotional closeness. Apr 24, 2026 11:48 AM IST Kolkata News Live Updates | ‘BJP will win 110 out f 152 seats’: Amit Shah exudes confidence of big win in Bengal

Read More Speaking of operating a double-engine government in state in the near future, Shah exuded confidence that the BJP will win 110 out of 152 seats. Apr 24, 2026 11:41 AM IST Delhi News Live Updates | Delhi man killed on Holi: Police to provide protection to victim’s family after HC steps in

Read More Tarun Kumar was killed in March after a fight over a water balloon escalated, and his murder had taken a communal turn. Apr 24, 2026 11:21 AM IST Kolkata News Live Updates | West Bengal Assembly Election 2026: Check date and time for voting, poll results, and other details

Read More West Bengal Election 2026 Polling, Voting Result - Date, Time, Streaming: Voting in the first phase of Bengal elections is underway. The second and final phase will take place on April 29. Apr 24, 2026 11:19 AM IST India News Live Updates | ‘Extremely disparaging term’: India’s Opposition slams Modi’s silence after ‘friend’ Trump endorses ‘hellhole’ remark

Read More Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra asked if he would register a protest against Trump sharing a post calling India a “hell hole” and all Indians “gangsters with laptops”. Apr 24, 2026 11:07 AM IST India News Live Updates | Pawan Khera denied anticipatory bail by Gauhati HC in case filed by Assam CM Himanta’s wife

Read More Pawan Khera's anticipatory bail plea has been rejected. Apr 24, 2026 10:52 AM IST Mumbai News Live Updates | MMRDA set to become Asia’s largest landowner, eyes land bank to drive ‘Third Mumbai’

Read More As MMRA is set to become one of Asia’s largest landowners with over 83,000 acres under its control, Metropolitan Commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee tells SABAH VIRANI how the regional planning authority is planning to leverage its vast land bank. Apr 24, 2026 10:15 AM IST Pune News Live Updates | Pune on my plate: Filter coffee softy, city’s new summer obsession

Read More The filter coffee softy trend in Pune traces its roots to The Filter Coffee House in Bengaluru, where the dessert first went viral for its strong, authentic coffee flavour. Apr 24, 2026 09:38 AM IST Chandigarh News Live Updates | 560-day protest ends in 10 minutes: Gurjeet Singh Khalsa brought down from BSNL tower in Patiala

Read More Farmer Gurjeet Singh Khalsa had climbed the 400-foot-high BSNL tower in Samana in Punjab’s Patiala district, to demand stricter laws against sacrilege incidents. Apr 24, 2026 09:35 AM IST Delhi News Live Updates | Arrested rapist Rahul Meena orders chicken curry & rotis right after hotel check-in

Read More During questioning, Rahul Meena told the police that after the crime and robbing the victim, he exited her building, entered Astha Kunj park, dumped her iPhone in a dustbin, and decided to hire a cab. Apr 24, 2026 09:30 AM IST World News Live Updates | US soldier involved in Maduro’s capture arrested for using classified intel to win $400,000 bet on Venezuela raid

Read More he charges against him are listed as follows: unlawful use of confidential government information for personal gain, making an unlawful monetary transaction, theft of nonpublic government information, wire fraud, and commodities fraud. Apr 24, 2026 08:52 AM IST World News Live Updates | Iran offers Trump ‘cultural’ reality check over his ‘hellhole’ remark endorsement: ‘Kabhi India aa ke dekho’

Read More The controversy comes just weeks before US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is scheduled to visit India, where he is expected to focus on strengthening ties and easing recent tensions between the two strategic partners. Apr 24, 2026 08:45 AM IST Chandigarh News Live Updates | Day later, HP govt withdraws notification increasing room tariff for public

Read More The rates for the general public for booking a room in these properties were proposed to increase from Rs 1,200 to Rs 4,000 on April 18. The notification was withdrawn on April 22. Apr 24, 2026 08:45 AM IST World News Live Updates | Mojtaba Khamenei undergoing extensive surgeries to face and limbs, may require prosthetics: Report

Read More With Mojtaba Khamenei sidelined by severe injuries, power has shifted to the military. A new report points to a secret relay system and surgeries keeping Iran's leader hidden. Apr 24, 2026 08:05 AM IST World News Live Updates | Donald Trump rules out nuclear strike on iran, calls it stupid question

Read More "Why would l use a nuclear weapon when we’ve totally decimated Iran without it? A nuclear weapon should never be allowed to be used by anybody," Donald Trump stated. Apr 24, 2026 07:12 AM IST Chandigarh News Live Updates | Fresh row erupts over GMADA’s additional price recovery in Mohali sectors 76-80

Read More Allottees allege interest, penalty deductions on refunds; seek review of policy Apr 24, 2026 07:00 AM IST Mumbai News Live Updates | Exclusive: Days before FIRs were filed in TCS Nashik case, 2 women complainants had quit BPO

Read More Meanwhile, family members and friends of some of the complainants – there are nine in total – told The Indian Express that some of the women complainants are battling depression, anxiety and social isolation Apr 24, 2026 07:00 AM IST Mumbai News Live Updates | Three agencies, three failed probes: How the 2006 Malegaon blasts case hit a ‘dead end’

Read More Courts have systematically flagged gaps in investigations by the ATS, CBI and NIA and 31 victims' families are still waiting for justice Apr 24, 2026 06:21 AM IST Delhi News Live Updates | IRS officer’s daughter murdered: Accused forced entry from roof, dragged woman downstairs to open locker

Read More The accused who has since been arrested, first knocked on the door of the rooftop room where she was studying, claiming that her father had sent something for her, said sources.

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