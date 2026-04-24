News Today Live Updates, 24 April | UAE to deploy agentic AI across 50% of government sectors within two years

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News Today Live Updates, 24 April: Iran Thursday mocked US President Donald Trump after he shared a video featuring conservative author and radio host Michael Savage, who referred to India and China as “hellholes” while criticising America’s birthright citizenship laws. In a post on X, Iran took a swipe at Trump, saying he needed a “cultural detox”. “Maybe someone should book a one-way cultural detox for Mr. #Trump, it might just reduce the random bakwaas. Kabhi India aa ke dekho, phir bolna,” the post shared by Iran in Mumbai handle stated.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee upped the ante ahead of the second phase of the West Bengal elections. Banerjee hinted that after the elections are over she will be targeting Delhi. “After winning Bengal, I shall take over Delhi…” she was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. The Bengal CM, while addressing a rally in Kolkata on Friday, said, “The names of all those who are working for BJP are listed… You’ve brought in people based on their BJP background and appointed officers accordingly… Remember, you don’t have the capacity to defeat us… We fight against injustice, we fight for our rights… I was born in Bengal and will die in Bengal,” she said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday exuded confidence in winning the Assembly elections in Bengal, saying the record voter turnout shows BJP is winning. “Trinamool Congress has lost its nerve after witnessing huge turnout in first phase of voting,” he added. Modi was addressing a rally in Panihati after concluding roadshow with the mother of RG Kar rape victim, now BJP candidate of the constituency.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Indian Express staff.
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