News Today Live Updates, 20 April | Armed Forces eye biogas, solar to cut fuel use amid West Asia crisis

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India’s Armed Forces are exploring various measures to conserve Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and fuel amid the ongoing global energy crisis triggered by the Iran war — from procuring alternative cooking sources, preferably biogas in the short term, to exploiting solar and wind energy on a larger scale over the next few months, senior officials told The Indian Express.
Indian markets showed little signs of change in early trade on Monday, as a fragile ceasefire in the Middle East offset the upbeat earnings from private banks during the weekend. The Nifty 50 plummeted 0.13% to 24,322.25, and the BSE Sensex dropped 0.06% to stand at 78,443.36, at 09.18 am.
Iran is not planning to take part in a new round of talks with the United States, according to state media, hours after US President Donald Trump said a delegation would travel to Islamabad. “There are currently no plans to participate in the next round of Iran-US talks,” Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB said, citing official sources, as reported by The Guardian.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Indian Express staff.
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