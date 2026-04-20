News Today Live Updates, 20 April | Armed Forces eye biogas, solar to cut fuel use amid West Asia crisis

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India’s Armed Forces are exploring various measures to conserve Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and fuel amid the ongoing global energy crisis triggered by the Iran war — from procuring alternative cooking sources, preferably biogas in the short term, to exploiting solar and wind energy on a larger scale over the next few months, senior officials told The Indian Express.

Indian markets showed little signs of change in early trade on Monday, as a fragile ceasefire in the Middle East offset ⁠the upbeat ​earnings from private banks during the weekend. The Nifty 50 plummeted 0.13% to 24,322.25, ​and the ​BSE Sensex dropped 0.06% ⁠to stand at 78,443.36, at 09.18 am.

Story continues below this ad Iran is not planning to take part in a new round of talks with the United States, according to state media, hours after US President Donald Trump said a delegation would travel to Islamabad. “There are currently no plans to participate in the next round of Iran-US talks,” Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB said, citing official sources, as reported by The Guardian. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Indian Express staff. Live Updates Apr 20, 2026 09:41 AM IST Lucknow News Live Updates | IMD issues 5-day heatwave alert for over 30 UP districts; list of affected areas

Read More Eight cities in UP ranked among the top 30 hottest places in the country, with Prayagraj topping the state charts at 44.6°C. Apr 20, 2026 09:36 AM IST India News Live Updates | ‘People should know why he died’: Family of IAF man from Arunachal prepares memorial ahead of Pahalgam anniversary

Read More Corporal Tage Hailyang was on holiday with his wife when terrorists opened fire at tourists in Pahalgam last year, killing him and 25 others. Apr 20, 2026 07:52 AM IST Kolkata News Live Updates | Land Grab Probe: ED searches residence of Kolkata Dy Police Commissioner, arrests businessman

Read More Kolkata-based businessman Joy Kamdar was admitted to hospital; the court sought a report on his health condition and ordered the ED to produce him on Monday if he was in a position to be brought to the court. Apr 20, 2026 07:45 AM IST Delhi News Live Updates | Delhi Hardlook| Wages, wrath, survival: The story behind plight of workers in Noida

Read More A large-scale labour protest in Noida over wages turned violent. Behind the clashes lies a deeper story of rising living costs, widening income gaps, and urban poverty shaping everyday survival. Apr 20, 2026 07:35 AM IST Chandigarh News Live Updates | Punjab Police issues SOP for sacrilege probe, prioritises religious sensibilities

Read More Sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib, other holy scriptures Apr 20, 2026 07:26 AM IST Kolkata News Live Updates | Russian consulate car ‘stopped’ twice in Kolkata for checking, MEA intervenes

Read More The Russian Consulate General in Kolkata has alleged that its diplomatic vehicle was stopped and subjected to attempted inspection by the police on two occasions this week, despite being informed of its diplomatic status. The first incident reportedly occurred on April 14 at the intersection of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Road and Rash Behari Avenue, and the second on April 16 at the Chetla Road Kalighat Road crossing. In a letter, the Consulate alleged that law enforcement personnel attempted to “forcefully inspect” the vehicle, bearing licence plate number 15-CC-2856. It described the incidents as a violation of the Vienna Convention, which […] Apr 20, 2026 07:15 AM IST India News Live Updates | Thousands of RTI appeals stuck in Bihar, High Court seeks update

Read More Over 28,000 appeals pending before Bihar Information Commission; PIL seeks time-bound disposal of these. Apr 20, 2026 07:10 AM IST Mumbai News Live Updates | Maharashtra has a law against black magic. Twelve years on, the rules to enforce it are still not written

Read More As the Kharat case rocks Maharashtra, anti-superstition activists say a 12-year gap in framing rules for the black magic law has left police unsure and enforcement toothless. Apr 20, 2026 07:10 AM IST Mumbai News Live Updates | Maharashtra has a law against black magic. Twelve years on, the rules to enforce it are still not written

Read More As the Kharat case rocks Maharashtra, anti-superstition activists say a 12-year gap in framing rules for the black magic law has left police unsure and enforcement toothless. Apr 20, 2026 07:05 AM IST India News Live Updates | Expired blood, fake records, lapsed licences: Revelations from probe into how 5 kids with thalassemia got HIV

Read More ‘Proper records of blood donors were not maintained, company details/batch numbers of testing kits were missing, and blood was not properly tested for HIV/other tests before transfusion,’ Madhya Pradesh health department’s probe report says. Apr 20, 2026 06:36 AM IST World News Live Updates | Tehran rejects all US negotiations, cites excessive demands, says Iran official

Read More The US had announced it would send officials to Pakistan for possible negotiations aimed at ending the ongoing conflict involving the US and Israel in Iran. Apr 20, 2026 05:30 AM IST India News Live Updates | Armed Forces eye biogas, solar to cut fuel use amid West Asia crisis

Read More Orders to procure biogas stoves are in the pipeline and will be initiated soon by the Army, the officials said.

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